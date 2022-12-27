Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: CEI, ACDC, TALO

Energy stocks were adding to their Tuesday morning advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index recently rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 0.8% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.95 to $80.51 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.20 to $85.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $5.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Camber Energy (CEI) rose 4.1% after announcing its purchase of oil and gas properties containing 169 proved producing oil wells as well as 174 non-producing well locations and 12 undeveloped wells for a combined $69 million, subject to permitted adjustments.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) gained 4% after the energy services company said it was acquiring Performance Proppants for $475 million and also paying $140 million in cash and stock to buy REV Energy Holdings. The deal is expected to expand ProFrac's sand mining and pressure pumping businesses and also includes up to $20 million in earnout payments based on the target companies' financial performance during 2023.

Talos Energy (TALO) was edging 0.2% higher, recovering from a more than 1% slide earlier, after the oil and natural gas producer said its borrowing base will rise roughly 36% to $1.5 billion and the due date for the loan facility extending to March 2027 once its purchase of privately held EnVen Energy closes early next year.

