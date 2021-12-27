Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2021: BORR, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.20%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.34% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.16 at $73.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.63 to $76.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $3.87 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was rallying past 9% after announcing agreements with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion in debt maturities and delivery installments to 2025 from 2023.

Last week, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported a fire at its oil facility in Baytown, Texas. The blaze occurred at the facility around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the company said on Twitter. Exxon Mobil was slightly lower recently.

