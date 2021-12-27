Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2021: APA,SNP,CEI,BORR,CHK

Energy stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.0% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.78 higher at $75.57 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.45 to $78.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures added $0.33 to $4.06 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, APA's (APA) climbed 7.4% after its Apache subsidiary reportedly secured a $3.5 billion contract from the Ministry of Petroleum in Egypt to develop oil concessions in the country's Western Desert region. The deal was made through the company's joint venture with Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec (SNP), which owns one-third of the joint venture, according to a Reuters report.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) advanced 3.5% after Siebert Williams Shank began coverage of the natural gas and oil producer with a buy stock rating and a $90 price target, saying its discounted share price currently "reflects investor concerns" over strategy execution and "stigma" following its recent bankruptcy as well as potential portfolio changes.

Borr Drilling (BORR) rose almost 14% after the oilfield services company announced an agreement with its largest creditors to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion in debt coming due in 2023 by an extra two years. As part of the deal, Borr will repay $22.4 million once the agreement is finalized early next year plus another $28.6 million later in 2022.

Camber Energy (CEI) raced more than 17% higher after the exploration and production company Monday announced a $25 million loan agreement with an unidentified lender and it plans to use the proceeds to redeem its outstanding series C convertible preferred stock, repaying all secured loans coming due within 90 days of closing and for working capital.

