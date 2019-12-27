Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2019: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BKR

Crude moved between gains and losses on Friday following reports of a strong holiday season amid speculation that the joint supply cuts engineered by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members led by Russia may come to an end in 2020.

For the week, though, the commodity remained in an uptrend amid expectations that the US shale producers will slow output growth at a time the trade row with China is expected to end partially early in January, the month in which new crude supply-inhibiting emissions rules will come into force for ships.

On Friday, oil prices seemed to have been influenced by the Energy Information Administration report showing the US crude inventories fell by 5.4 million barrels over the week to Dec. 20, beating the market consensus by more than 1 million barrels. The report, which is usually released every Wednesday, was published on Friday given the public holidays earlier this week.

West Texas Intermediate futures, which were down by more than 0.3% before the US stockpiles data was released, rose by about 0.10% after the data came in better than expected. Subsequently, it slipped again by less than 0.1% to $61.66 toward the close of trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes said on Friday the US weekly oil rig count fell by eight to 677 over the seven days that ended Dec. 27. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was also down by eight to 805 as gas rigs were flat at 125.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation plunged by 36 to 52, and gas rigs were down by 14 to 47 during the week. As a result, the North American total slumped by 58 to 904 versus 1,153 a year ago, the data compiled by Baker Hughes showed.

A report from Reuters, citing Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24 TV, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has reiterated production cuts of as much as 2.1 million barrels per day were "not an indefinite process." Cuts were expanded earlier in early December by 500,000 barrels per day, from 1.2 million barrels per day, with Saudi Arabia saying it would voluntarily underproduce its quota by 400,000 barrels per day to ensure a high level of compliance from the oil cartel.

"A decision on the exit [from production cuts] should be gradually taken in order to keep up market share and so that our companies would be able to provide and implement their future projects," Novak was cited as saying on Friday.

Oil prices, which touched their highest level in three months earlier this week, have also been supported by a statement on Dec. 20 from the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) that its new marine emission rules would come into play from Jan. 1.

The new rules will likely affect as much as 3.5 million barrels per day of demand for high sulfur fuel oil, the shipping industry's traditional fuel, a news report from Khaleej Times said. More than 70,000 ships are expected to be affected after a global 0.5% sulfur cap goes on stream, the news report said.

A research report from Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said US oil producers can affect "short-term supply" even if they can't influence demand for oil and compliance by cartel members, a positive signal for oil prices because the US production has in recent years tended to undermine production cuts engineered by OPEC to drain a supply glut.

"In years past, when crude rallied, fears would grow of a material US supply response, which was perhaps most pronounced in 2018 with 1.6 million barrels of oil per day of growth," the Tudor report said. "First quarter [of 2020] will be the primary test and we expect upstream companies to pass, dropping capital expenditure roughly 13% year-over-year in 2020 while slowing aggregate US growth" of crude, it said.

China's commerce ministry was reported as saying on Thursday it was in close contact with US trade officials to sign the phase-one trade deal, which is now expected early in January and would end a 17-month long trade row that has hurt global trade.

