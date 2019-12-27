Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2019: SNP, E, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.17%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.08%

OXY: +0.37%

Leading energy stocks were trading flat to higher pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was up $0.05 at $61.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.04 to $67.96 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 9 cents lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.31% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.46% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), known as Sinopec, was slightly higher as its self-developed Sinomacs ATS I type rotary steerable drilling system achieved a significant breakthrough after drilling a depth of 857 meters from working 141 hours non-stop from Dec. 13 to 19 in an oil well in Shengli Oil Field.

(+) Eni (E) was unchanged after the company and its energy partners have decided to expand a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria.

