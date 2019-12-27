Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2019: PDS,PD.TO,SNP,E,TOT,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.10%

CVX +0.44%

COP +0.51%

SLB +0.60%

OXY +0.20%

Energy stocks were edging higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index marginally higher 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 up almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was gaining 4 cents to $61.72 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 24 cents to $68.16 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 14 cents lower at $2.15 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping over 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a more than 0.1% decline.

US crude oil inventories fell by 5.4 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 20, according to the US Energy Information Administration, topping forecasts in a poll of industry experts by S&P Global Platts expecting a 3 million-barrel decline last week. The American Petroleum Institute late Thursday said crude oil supplies dropped by 7.9 million barrels compared with week-ago levels.

(-) Precision Drilling (PDS) slipped 1% on Friday. Tudor, Pickering & Holt earlier reiterated its buy rating for the oilfield-services company, citing a relatively low debt load compared with its peers and Precision using its "strong" free cash-flow "to pay down debt in swift order."

(+) China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) rose nearly 1% after the exploration and production company said its Sinomacs ATS I type rotary steerable drilling system achieved a significant breakthrough by working 141 hours non-stop between Dec. 13-19 on an new well in the Shengli oilfield to a total depth of 857 meters.

(+) Eni (E) was fractionally higher after the Italian energy major Friday and its partner companies said they were moving ahead with plans to increase capacity at their liquefied natural gas production facility in Nigeria by one-third over current levels to 30 million tons per year. Eni, Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) share a 51.4% stake in the Nigerian plant with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp owning the remaining interest.

