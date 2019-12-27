Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2019: PBR,PDS,PD.TO,SNP,E,TOT,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 4 cents higher at $61.72 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 24 cents to $68.16 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 14 cents to $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories fell by 5.4 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 20, according to the US Energy Information Administration, topping forecasts in a poll of industry experts by S&P Global Platts expecting a 3 million-barrel decline last week. The American Petroleum Institute late Thursday said crude oil supplies dropped by 7.9 million barrels compared with week-ago levels.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Petrobras (PBR) retreated Friday, falling almost 1% after the Brazilian energy major reportedly struck a deal to sell its 49% stake in industrial gases shipper CDGN Logistica to a fund managed by Pacifico Administracao de Recursos for around $6.3 million. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval, Reuters said, citing the company.

In other sector news:

(+) China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) rose fractionally after the exploration and production company said its Sinomacs ATS I type rotary steerable drilling system achieved a significant breakthrough by working 141 hours non-stop between Dec. 13-19 on a new well in the Shengli oilfield to a total depth of 857 meters.

(+) Eni (E) was narrowly higher after the Italian energy major Friday and its partner companies said they were moving ahead with plans to increase capacity at their liquefied natural gas production facility in Nigeria by one-third over current levels to 30 million tons per year. Eni, Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A, RDS-B) share a 51.4% stake in the Nigerian plant with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp owning the remaining interest.

(-) Precision Drilling (PDS) slipped 4% on Friday. Tudor, Pickering & Holt earlier reiterated its buy rating for the oilfield-services company, citing a relatively low debt load compared with its peers and Precision using its "strong" free cash-flow "to pay down debt in swift order."

