Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2023: PBR, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.1% at $75.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 1.9% to $80.57 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.8% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) was advancing more than 1% after saying it was evaluating the purchase of a stake in a refinery it sold to Mubadala Capital three years ago in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was nearly 1% higher after saying it will move ahead with the development of the Willow project in Alaska after its final investment decision approving funds following favorable court rulings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.