News & Insights

Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2023: PBR, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

December 26, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.1% at $75.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 1.9% to $80.57 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.8% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) was advancing more than 1% after saying it was evaluating the purchase of a stake in a refinery it sold to Mubadala Capital three years ago in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was nearly 1% higher after saying it will move ahead with the development of the Willow project in Alaska after its final investment decision approving funds following favorable court rulings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
COP
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.