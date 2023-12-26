Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2023: HOLI, AEP, PNM

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 2.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.1% to $75.84 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3% to $81.44 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) on Sunday received an improved offer by a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition to buy the company for about $1.8 billion. Hollysys shares jumped past 5%.

American Electric Power (AEP) and PNM Resources (PNM) said Tuesday they have signed an agreement to sell their stakes in the New Mexico Renewable Development joint venture to Exus North America for about $230 million. American Electric Power shares rose 0.7% and PNM Resources was fractionally higher.

