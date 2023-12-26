Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2023: BSM, HOLI, AEP, PNM

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index jumped 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index added 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $75.44 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.3% to $80.88 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.5% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Black Stone Minerals (BSM) shares dropped 4.5% after the company said late Friday that Aethon Energy was temporarily suspending its drilling operations in eastern Texas under provisions in the companies' joint exploration agreements allowing Aethon to stop drilling for up to nine months when natural gas prices fall below specified thresholds.

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) on Sunday received an improved offer by a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition to buy the company for about $1.8 billion. Hollysys shares jumped past 5%.

American Electric Power (AEP) and PNM Resources (PNM) said Tuesday they have signed an agreement to sell their stakes in the New Mexico Renewable Development joint venture to Exus North America for about $230 million. American Electric Power shares rose 0.7%, while PNM Resources was fractionally lower.

