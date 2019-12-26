Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2019: TRP,TRP.TO,KKR,TRNX,RCON

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.56%

CVX +0.65%

COP +1.00%

SLB -1.35%

OXY +1.10%

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, overcoming early sluggishness. The NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.6%, reversing a morning decline, while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was rising 55 cents to $61.66 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 58 cents to $67.78 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was more than 3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TC Energy (TRP) rose more than 1% after the Canadian company Thursday announced the sale of a 65% stake in its Coastal GasLink pipeline project to Alberta Investment Management and American private-equity investors KKR & Co (KKR). The company also will provide certain First Nations with an option to acquire a 10% interest in the project on similar terms. TC Energy is expecting to book a CAD600 million after-tax gain once the deal closes during the first half of 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies (TRNX) was fractionally higher after the synthetic fuels company late Tuesday said it voluntarily terminated the $25 million sale of its Series H convertible preferred stock. The deal was slated to close during the company's upcoming annual shareholders' meeting, which will also be postponed until later in 2020.

(-) Recon Technology (RCON) declined 1.2% after the oilfield-services company said it will execute a one-for-five reverse stock split, effective Dec. 27. The split will reduce the number of outstanding shares to about 4.6 million and enable to company to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

