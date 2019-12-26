Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2019: TRNX, RDS.A, RDS.B, TRP, KKR, XOM, CVX, SLB, COP, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: Flat

COP: +0.51%

SLB: +0.05%

OXY: +0.33%

Most energy giants were advancing in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was up $0.20 at $61.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.21 to $67.41 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.70% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.76% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Taronis Technologies (TRNX), which was up more than 4% after it voluntarily terminated its previously announced $25 million Series H convertible preferred equity transaction. The annual shareholder meeting will also be postponed until later in 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) trading unit, Shell Western Supply and Trading, will buy Guyana's first three cargoes of crude oil for an undisclosed amount, the country's department of energy said. Shell was slightly higher in recent trading.

(=) TC Energy (TRP) was flat as it announced a deal to sell a 65% stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in Canada to KKR (KKR) and Alberta Investment Management (AIMCo).

