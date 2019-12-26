Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2019: EQNR,XOM,TRP,TRP.TO,KKR,TRNX,RCON

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.11%

CVX +0.05%

COP +0.40%

SLB -1.45%

OXY +0.58%

Energy stocks turned mixed again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.4%, while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 57 cents to $61.68 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract rose 71 cents to $67.91 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 12 cents to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Equinor (EQNR) was fractionally higher in late trade after the Norwegian energy major reportedly filed declarations of the commercial viability of two exploration blocs in Brazil's Carcara offshore oilfield with Brazilian regulators. Four of the five exploratory wells Equinor and partners Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petrogal Brasil drilled in the BM-S-8 and Norte de Carcara licensed areas produced oil, the company said in a statement Thursday to ANP, according to a Reuters report.

In other sector news:

(+) TC Energy (TRP) rose more than 1% after the Canadian company Thursday announced the sale of a 65% stake in its Coastal GasLink pipeline project to Alberta Investment Management and American private-equity investors KKR & Co (KKR). The company also will provide certain First Nations with an option to acquire a 10% interest in the project on similar terms. TC Energy is expecting to book a CAD600 million after-tax gain once the deal closes during the first half of 2020.

(+) Taronis Technologies (TRNX) turned more than 1% lower, reversing a prior gain that followed the synthetic fuels company late Tuesday saying it voluntarily terminated the $25 million sale of its Series H convertible preferred stock. The deal was slated to close during the company's upcoming annual shareholders' meeting, which will also be postponed until later in 2020.

(-) Recon Technology (RCON) declined 9% after the oilfield-services company said it will execute a one-for-five reverse stock split prior to the start of Thursday's regular trading session. The split will reduce the number of outstanding shares by 80% and enable to company to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.