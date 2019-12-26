Energy Sector Update for 12/26/2019: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude touched its highest level in three months amid expectations that the US producers will slow production growth at a time the trade row with China is expected to end partially early in January, which is also the month in which new emissions rules for ships come into force.

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped by almost 1% on Thursday to $61.69, the highest level since September. Brent futures rose by roughly the same to $67.84.

While US producers are unlikely to influence the demand for oil and compliance by members of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia to joint cuts of up to 2.1 million barrels per day, they can have an impact on "short-term supply," according to a report from Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said in a report on Friday.

"In years past, when crude rallied fears would grow of a material US supply response, which was perhaps most pronounced in 2018 with 1.6 million barrels of oil per day of growth," the Tudor report said. "First quarter will be the primary test and we expect upstream companies to pass, dropping capital expenditure roughly 13% year-over-year in 2020 while slowing aggregate US growth" of crude, it said.

It further added that such a move would open the door for OPEC-plus to continue supporting brent within its "general comfort range of $60-70/bbl."

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) new marine emission rules will come into play from Jan. 1, it said last week.

The new rules will likely affect as much as 3.5 million barrels per day of demand for high sulphur fuel oil, the shipping industry's traditional fuel, a report from Khaleej Times said. More than 70,000 ships are expected to be affected after a global 0.5% sulphur cap goes on stream, the news report said.

Oil prices were also firm after the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that US crude inventories slumped by 7.9 million barrels last week. The drop was steeper than the analysts had anticipated, according to a report from Reuters. A weekly report on US crude stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration that is usually published on Thursday will be released on Friday due to public holidays this week.

Separately, China's commerce ministry was reported as saying on Thursday it was in close contact with US trade officials to sign the phase-one trade deal, which is now expected early in January and would end a 17-month long trade row that has hurt global trade.

The sticking points between the world's two largest economies have been related to agricultural purchases that President Donald Trump would like China to commit to and a rollback of tariffs that China has been seeking from the US.

