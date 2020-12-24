Energy Sector Update for 12/24/2020: TNP,SMLP,CEI

Energy stocks declined this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 6 cents to $48.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 3 cents to $51.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) fell 2% despite the tanker company late Wednesday announcing 24-month charter extensions with profit-sharing provisions for two of its vessels to an unnamed "major oil concern" expected to generate at least $20 million in revenue for the company. The charters also include potential 12-month extensions that could add another $12 million or more in revenue, Tsakos said.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) declined fractionally after saying it will be repurchasing a pro-rated 75,075 of its 9.50% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, or about 80.9% of the 92,681 of the securities tendered by Wednesday's 11:59 pm ET deadline for the $25 million offering. The deal indicates a $333 per unit repurchase price, payable next Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Among gainers, Camber Energy (CEI) jumped over 28% after Thursday saying it acquired 51% of the outstanding common stock of the Viking Energy Group for $20.1 million, payable through $10.9 million in cash and the cancellation of $9.2 million in debt previously owed Camber Energy by Viking.

