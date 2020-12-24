Energy Sector Update for 12/24/2020: TNP, AE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.31% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were 0.3% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.29 at $47.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.28 to $50.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Ten (TNP) was up 3% after announcing 24-month charters extensions with profit-sharing provisions for two product tankers to an unidentified major oil concern.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) was inactive after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $60 million common shares.

