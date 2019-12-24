Energy Sector Update for 12/24/2019: SU, LNG, MCF

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.39%

CVX +0.02%

COP +0.62%

SLB -0.34%

OXY +0.72%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was rising 47 cents to $60.99 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 75 cents to $67.14 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Suncor (SU) declined fractionally. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it has increased its stock buyback program by up to 28.3 million additional shares to 78.5 million shares. Between May 6 to Dec. 20, the company said it repurchased more than 39.8 million of its shares.

In other sector news:

(-) Cheniere Energy (LNG) slipped 1.4% on Tuesday. The company is expecting to begin partial natural gas transportation services through its Midcontinent Supply Header Interstate pipeline as soon as April, according to S&P Global Platts, citing recent filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

(-) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) fell 4% after Tuesday saying it has closed on its $53.35 million private placement of 19 million common shares and 2.34 million shares of its Series C preferred stock. The energy company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital costs of its recently announced joint venture with Juneau Oil & Gas to develop offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

