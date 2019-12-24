Energy Sector Update for 12/24/2019: LNG, CQP, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.13%

CVX: +0.10%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.10%

OXY: +0.23%

Most energy giants were mixed in Tuesday's pre-market trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was up $0.22 at $60.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.36 to $66.75 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.16% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.37% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Midcontinent Supply Header Interstate Pipeline is looking to start partial gas transportation service as soon as April, S&P Global Platts reported, citing filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Cheniere Energy was flat in recent trading.

(=) Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) said it has revised some of the terms of its liquefied natural gas contract with the corporate cousin Cheniere Energy, agreeing to buy up to forty-three carrier cargoes during 2020 from the Sabine Pass LNG facility near the Texas-Louisiana border on the Gulf of Mexico. Cheniere Energy Partners was recently flat.

(=) French workers from the hardline CGT union voted on Monday to halt production at Total's (TOT) Grandpuits oil refinery as part of a nationwide strike against government pension reforms, Reuters reported, citing a union official. Total was unchanged after the news.

