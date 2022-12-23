Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: SHEL,SDRL,WFRD,NE

December 23, 2022 — 04:06 pm EST

Energy stocks added to earlier gains with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.04 higher at $79.56 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.94 to $83.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $5.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) climbed 1.7% after saying Friday it will pay 15 million euros ($15.9 million) to several Nigerian communities affected by oil spills occurring between 2004 to 2007.

Noble (NE) gained 3% after the offshore drilling contractor said it has closed on a new, $350 million secured loan facility with a syndicate of banks. The company also said it has completely paid down the $460 million owed through its Maersk Drilling syndicated revolving credit facility and affiliated term loan using proceeds from the new loan and cash on hand.

Weatherford (WFRD) added 3.5% after announcing Thursday a multiyear agreement with DataRobot to deliver advanced artificial intelligence services through its digital platforms. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Seadrill (SDRL) rose 4.5% after the oilfield-services company announced plans to merge with rival Aquadrill through a stock deal that values the target company at around $958 million. After the deal closes, Seadrill shareholders will own about 62% of the combined company.

