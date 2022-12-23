Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: SHEL

Energy stocks added to earlier gains Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 3.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.04 higher at $79.56 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $5.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) climbed 1.7% after Friday saying it will pay 15 million euros ($15.9 million) to several Nigerian communities affected by oil spills occurring between 2004 to 2007.

