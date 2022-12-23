Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: SDRL,WFRD,NE

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index recently was adding 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.40 to $79.89 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.82 to $83.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $5.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Seadrill (SDRL) rose 4.6% after the oilfield-services company announced plans to merge with privately held rival Aquadrill through a stock swap that values the target company at around $958 million. After the deal closes, Seadrill shareholders will own about 62% of the combined companies.

Noble (NE) gained 3.2% after the offshore drilling contractor said it has closed on a new, $350 million secured loan facility with a syndicate of banks. The company also said it has completely paid down the $460 million owed through its Maersk Drilling syndicated revolving credit facility and affiliated term loan using proceeds from the new loan and cash on hand.

Weatherford (WFRD) added 2% after Thursday announcing a multi-year agreement with DataRobot to deliver advanced artificial intelligence services through its digital platforms. Financial terms were not disclosed.

