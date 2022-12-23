Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: EC, SDRL, NE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing nearly 1%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down past 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.71% at $79.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.31% to $82.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.02% lower at $4.85 per 1 million BTU.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares were climbing nearly 2% after saying the Financial Superintendence of Colombia approved the extension of the term of the company's program for the issuance and placement of domestic public debt bonds and commercial paper until Dec. 22, 2027.

Seadrill (SDRL) shares were up 0.54% after saying it has agreed to acquire Aquadrill in an all-stock deal, which values the company at about $958 million.

Noble (NE) shares were up 0.1% after saying it has closed a new $350 million secured term loan with a syndicate of banks. The loan has a maturity of three years.

