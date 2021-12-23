Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2021: TAC,TA.TO,DK,DKL,LITM

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7%, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.86 to $73.62 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $1.03 to $76.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 lower at $3.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TransAlta (TAC) rose 0.5% after the Canadian electric utility late Wednesday announced two long-term power purchase agreements covering 100% of generation from its 300-megawatt White Rock east and White Rock west wind power projects to be built in Caddo County, Oklahoma. The company expects to start construction on the 51-turbine project late next year and with commercial operations slated to begin during the second half of 2023.

Delek US Holding (DK) was 0.5% lower, giving back an early 3% advance that followed the downstream energy company Thursday saying it would be selling up to 434,590 common units of its Delek Logistic Partners (DKL) pipelines and petroleum transportation affiliate over the next three months in open market transactions. Delek Logistic units also were 0.8% lower this afternoon.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM) fell 5% after the junior lithium producer overnight said it expects to drill up to 15,000 meters at its prospective mine in Manitoba beginning next month, also going after some of the outside targets it identified during its summer exploration program. The company late last month said it added nearly 7,900 acres and 22 claims to its exploration properties, increasing its total footprint to 21,703 acres.

