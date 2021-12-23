Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2021: DK, DKL, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.33%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.17%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.44 at $73.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.40 to $75.69 per barrel, and natural gas futures were $0.19 lower at $3.79 per 1 million BTU.

Delek US Holdings (DK) said it is selling up to 434,590 common units in Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) over the next three months in open market transactions. Delek US was recently climbing past 1%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported a fire at its oil facility in Baytown, Texas. The company was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.