Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2021: BWMN,TAC,TA.TO,DK,DKL,LITM

Energy stocks eased slightly from their intra-day highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was hanging onto a 0.2% gain, matching Thursday's advance for the Dow Jones US Utilities Index.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.03 higher at $73.79 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead $1.48 to $76.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped almost $0.25 to $3.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) was 4.3% higher late in Thursday trading after the engineering and infrastructure consulting company announced its purchase of 1519 Surveying, a privately held rival focused on the renewable energy segment. Financial details were not disclosed but Bowman said the deal is expected to immediately increase its earnings.

TransAlta (TAC) rose 0.1% after the Canadian electric utility late Wednesday announced two long-term power purchase agreements covering 100% of generation from its 300-megawatt White Rock east and White Rock west wind power projects to be built in Caddo County, Oklahoma. The company expects to start construction on the 51-turbine project late next year and with commercial operations slated to begin during the second half of 2023.

Among decliners, Delek US Holding (DK) was 2% lower, giving back an early 3% advance that followed the downstream energy company Thursday saying it would be selling up to 434,590 common units of its Delek Logistic Partners (DKL) pipelines and petroleum transportation affiliate over the next three months in open market transactions. Delek Logistic was 1.9% lower this afternoon.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM) fell 3.8% after the junior lithium producer overnight said it expects to drill up to 15,000 meters at its prospective mine in Manitoba beginning next month, also going after some of the outside targets it identified during its summer exploration program. The company late last month said it added nearly 7,900 acres and 22 claims to its exploration properties, increasing its total footprint to 21,703 acres.

