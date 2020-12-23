Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2020: MMLP, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.85% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.66% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.29 at $47.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.27 to $50.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was up more than 4% after it announced the sale of certain assets related to its Mega Lubricants business to John W. Stone Oil Distributor for $22.4 million.

ExxonMobil (XOM) issued a force majeure on Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week in the wake of a fire that hit the facility and injured two workers, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the company. ExxonMobil was slightly higher in recent trading.

