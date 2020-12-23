Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2020: IO,TRCH,MMLP

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.14 to $48.16 per barrel, giving back a portion of its earlier gain after government data showed a smaller-than-expected decline in US inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was adding $1.18 to $51.26 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 19 cents lower at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 5.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.9% gain.

In company news, Ion Geophysical (IO) climbed almost 12% after the oilfield-services company Wednesday said investors holding 84% of its outstanding 9.125% senior secured second-priority notes due December 2021 have agreed to a series of restructuring transactions, including extending the maturity of those notes. The company is offering to swap $1,000 of the 2021 notes for $150 in cash and $850 of 8% second-lien convertible notes maturing in December 2025 plus a $35 premium payable in cash, common stock or more of the 2025 notes. It also will allow existing shareholders to buy up to $50 million of the new notes.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) was more than 13% higher after the oil and natural gas producer said lenders agreed to exchange over $1 million of its subordinated debt for its common stock, with $500,000 of that debt converting at $0.43 per share while another $600,953 will convert at a renegotiated $0.50 per share compared with the original conversion price of $0.75 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) rose 1.3% after announcing the sale of selected assets of its Mega Lubricants business to privately held John W Stone Oil Distributor for $22.4 million. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce debt, according to chief financial officer and incoming CEO Robert Bondurant.

