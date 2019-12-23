Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2019: XOM,APA,TOT,CHK,CRK

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.05%

CVX +0.20%

COP +1.22%

SLB +2.54%

OXY +0.91%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was rising 12 cents to $60.56 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 23 cents to $66.37 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.23 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead over 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was fractionally higher in Monday trade after the energy major said it discovered oil at its Mako-1 well in the Liza field offshore of Guyana. The discovery comprises 164 feet of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir and likely contains an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, the company said, adding production has started ahead of schedule and that the first cargo will be sold within a few weeks.

In other sector news:

(+) Apache Corp (APA) rose over 16% after announcing a joint venture with French energy major Total (TOT) to develop the Block 58 offshore prospect near Suriname. Apache will initially operate the first three exploration wells before eventually handing off those operations to Total and will receive $5 billion of cash carry on the first $7.5 billion of its costs in exchange for a 50% working interest.

(+) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) turned nearly 1% higher again this afternoon. The oil and natural gas is delaying talks to sell $1 billion in gas assets to Comstock Resources (CRK) into 2020 while the oil and natural gas producer works to complete its debt restructuring, Reuters reported. The company is offering to replace about $3.2 billion of its unsecured debt with $2.2 billion of new secured debt and also recently completed a term-loan refinancing supported by roughly 99% of its bondholders, according to the report.

