Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2019: SDRL,E,XOM,APA,TOT,CHK,CRK

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.29%

CVX +0.46%

COP +1.35%

SLB +3.26%

OXY +1.58%

Energy stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 1.0% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 8 cents higher at $60.52 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 36 cents to $66.50 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Seadrill (SDRL) rallied this afternoon, gaining over 35% shortly before Monday's closing bell after the offshore drillrig company announced a multiple-well contract worth an estimated $302 million for its West Phoenix rig for an Eni (E) subsidiary on the Balder re-development project in Norway. The project, which includes well-based performance bonus clause, is scheduled to begin during the April-to-June quarter of 2021 and running for around 15 months.

In other sector news:

(+) Apache Corp (APA) rose almost 18% after detailing plans to develop the Block 58 offshore prospect near Suriname. Apache will initially operate the first three exploration wells before eventually handing off those operations to Total and will receive $5 billion of cash carry on the first $7.5 billion of its costs in exchange for a 50% working interest.

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was fractionally higher in Monday trade after the energy major said it discovered oil at its Mako-1 well in the Liza field offshore of Guyana. The discovery comprises 164 feet of a high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir and likely contains an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, the company said, adding production has started ahead of schedule and that the first cargo will be sold within a few weeks.

(-) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) turned nearly 1% lower again this afternoon. The oil and natural gas company is delaying talks to sell $1 billion in gas assets to Comstock Resources (CRK) into 2020 while the oil and natural gas producer works to complete its debt restructuring, Reuters reported. The company is offering to replace about $3.2 billion of its unsecured debt with $2.2 billion of new secured debt and also recently completed a term-loan refinancing supported by roughly 99% of its bondholders, according to the report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.