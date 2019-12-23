Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2019: APA, CHK, CRK, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

Energy heavyweights were mixed pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was down $0.22 at $60.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.07 to $66.07 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 11 cents lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.08% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.98% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Apache (APA), which was gaining more than 6% after the company and Total (TOT) agreed to jointly explore and develop Block 58 offshore Suriname, and each hold a 50% working interest. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

In other sector news:

(-) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has delayed its talks to sell $1 billion in gas assets to Comstock Resources (CRK) into next year as the company works on its debt refinancing, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions. Chesapeake Energy was recently declining by more than 1%, while Comstock Resources was unchanged.

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was slightly higher after saying oil production from its Liza field offshore Guyana started ahead of schedule, with the first cargo to be sold within several weeks and the first phase of operations expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in the coming months.

