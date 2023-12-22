News & Insights

PPL

Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2023: PPL

December 22, 2023 — 03:33 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $73.74 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was 0.3% lower at $79.19 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures added 0.8% to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, PPL (PPL) said Friday it will pay $115 million under a settlement agreement it has signed with Talen Energy and certain affiliates to resolve all claims made by Talen from the 2015 spinoff of PPL Energy Supply. PPL shares rose 1.5%.

Petrobras (PBR) shares rose 1.7% after the firm said late Thursday it has signed contracts with Enauta Energia to sell its entire stake in the Urugua and Tambau fields in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil for up to $35 million.

Bloom Energy (BE) and SK Group's SK ecoplant unit said Friday they have extended their preferred distributor agreement by three years to 2027. Bloom Energy shares added 1.3%.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 0.6% after it agreed to divest its remaining assets in Azerbaijan to the State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan Republic to focus on its international portfolio.

