Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2023: PBR, BE, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was almost flat at $73.88 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slightly lower at $79.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) shares rose 2.1% after the firm said late Thursday it has signed contracts with Enauta Energia to sell its entire stake in the Urugua and Tambau fields in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil for up to $35 million.

Bloom Energy (BE) and SK Group's subsidiary SK ecoplant said Friday they have extended their preferred distributor agreement by three years to 2027. Bloom Energy shares added 0.8%.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 0.9% after it agreed to divest its remaining assets in Azerbaijan to the State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan Republic, or SOCAR, to focus on its international portfolio.

