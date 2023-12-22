Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2023: OXY, BRK.A, BRK.B, SHEL, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.7% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% at $74.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1% to $80.15 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.55 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA, BRK.B) bought about 5.2 million Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, bringing its total ownership to about 243.7 million shares, according to Berkshire's regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Occidental Petroleum was gaining over 1% pre-bell.

Shell (SHEL) has started handing out pink slips in its low-carbon business, with the number of layoffs exceeding previously-announced reduction, as the company aims to trim costs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shell was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) said Maryann Mannen, currently chief financial officer, was appointed president, starting Jan. 1. Marathon Petroleum was marginally higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.