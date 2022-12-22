Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2022: PARR, SRE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $78.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5% to $82.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $5.24 per 1 million BTU.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) was retreating more than 11%, a day after the company said it expects 2023 capital expenditures of between $60 million and $70 million.

Sempra (SRE) unit Sempra Infrastructure said Thursday that the US Department of Energy has provided Energia Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico permits to re-export US-sourced liquefied natural gas from Mexico to non-free trade agreement nations. Sempra was recently unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.