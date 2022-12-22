Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2022: GTLS,SMR,SRE

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.1%.

Crude oil turned lower with Thursday's equities market, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping $0.97 to $77.32 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $1.26 to $80.94 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.25 lower at $5.09 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories fell by 87 billion cubic feet during the seven days ended Dec. 16 compared with market expectations for a drop of 92 billion cubic feet last week.

In company news, Chart Industries (GTLS) retreated 4.3%. The energy services company Thursday disclosed plans to collaborate with renewable fuel producer Raven SR on storage and other supply-chain processes of hydrogen and pure carbon dioxide. Chart is expecting to provide Raven with engineering packages and equipment for cryogenic carbon capture and hydrogen liquefaction as well as converting captured biocarbons produced during the waste-to-fuels process into liquids to reduce emissions.

NuScale Power (SMR) slid 2.4% on Thursday. The company said it has completed a generic power plant design that will serve as a starting point for deploying site-specific plans. The Standard Plant Design project also includes detailed material estimates, equipment lists and architectural and construction drawings.

Sempra (SRE) fell 1.8%. The gas utility company said the US Department of Energy has authorized its Vista Pacifico liquefied natural gas facility now under construction in Mexico to re-export LNG originally sourced in the US to countries not part of any non-free trade agreement with the US.

