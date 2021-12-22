Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2021: NFE,CLR,PXD,CECE,IDEX

Energy stocks eased from their prior intraday highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.64 higher at $72.76 per barrel, extending its Wednesday advance after the Energy Information Administration reported that commercial crude oil stockpiles slid 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was climbing $1.40 to $75.38 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $3.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) was 2.2% higher late in Wednesday trading after the company announced a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the government of Mauritania to develop offshore natural-gas reserves using the company's "fast LNG" liquefaction technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CECO Environmental (CECE) climbed 0.9% after announcing the delivery of its Peerless multi-cyclone scrubber centrifugal separators for use in a single-shaft geothermal power turbine now under construction on New Zealand's North Island. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023 and was awarded through a multi-million-dollar contract earlier this year.

Among decliners, Continental Resources (CLR) has turned 0.2% lower again this afternoon, giving back a more than 2% midday gain that followed Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) saying it closed on its $3.1 million sale of assets in Delaware Basin to the oil and natural gas producer. Pioneer shares were rising 1.7% in recent trading.

Ideanomics (IDEX) slid 1.9%. The company said its US Hybrid fuel cells and battery subsidiary received a $5.5 million purchase order from privately held Global Environmental Products for additional battery powertrain kits for use in electric street sweepers in California. Delivery is expected in 2022.

