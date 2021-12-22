Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2021: NFE, PXD, CLR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) shedding 0.15% in value recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by 0.58%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.20 at $71.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.19 to $74.17 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.02 per 1 million BTU.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the government of Mauritania for the development of offshore natural-gas reserves along the West African country's coast using the company's "Fast LNG" liquefaction technology. New Fortress Energy was slightly lower recently.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was inactive after saying it closed the sale of its Delaware Basin assets to energy company Continental Resources (CLR) for $3.1 billion.

