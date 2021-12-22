Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2021: CLR,PXD,CECE,IDEX

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1%, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.11 to $72.23 per barrel, extending its Wednesday advance after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 7.3 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 17 compared with forecasts expecting a decline of 3.9 million barrels last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was climbing $0.87 to $74.85 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $4.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Continental Resources (CLR) has turned 1.4% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a 2.5% decline earlier Wednesday after Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) overnight said it closed on its $3.1 million sale of assets in Delaware Basin to the oil and natural gas producer. Pioneer shares were rising 2.2% in recent trading.

CECO Environmental (CECE) climbed 0.6% after announcing the delivery of its Peerless multi-cyclone scrubber centrifugal separators for use in a single-shaft geothermal power turbine now under construction on New Zealand's North Island. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023 and was awarded through a multi-million-dollar contract earlier this year.

Ideanomics (IDEX) slid 1.5%. The company said its US Hybrid fuel cells and battery subsidiary received a $5.5 million purchase order from privately held Global Environmental Products for additional battery powertrain kits for use in electric street sweepers in California. Delivery is expected in 2022.

