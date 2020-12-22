Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2020: XOM,BCEI,COP,AMTX

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 89 cents lower at $47.02 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 94 cents to $49.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 8 cents to $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ExxonMobil (XOM) was ending 1.6% lower amid reports it has issued a force majeure at the Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal in Nigeria following a fire last week that injured two workers. Production is expected to resume in early January, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the company.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was 3.2% lower, The energy major late Monday announced a new oil discovery at the Slagugle prospect in the Norwegian Sea containing an estimated 75 million to 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. ConocoPhillips is operator and holds an 80% working interest in the prospect, with Pandion Energy AS owning the remaining working interest.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) fell 3.5% after Tuesday saying lenders reaffirmed its $260 million senior secured credit facility during their semi-annual redetermination and also reaffirmed $260 million in elected commitments for the oil and natural gas producer. The facility currently is undrawn, Bonanza said.

To the upside, Aemetis (AMTX) raced more than 33% higher after the renewable-fuels company said its Aemetis Properties Riverbank subsidiary has begun a strategic agreement with Nevo Motors and acquired a 20% stake in the electric vehicle maker. Under terms of the deal, Nevo will use Aemetis' manufacturing facilities and fueling stations as well as its renewable natural gas and electricity to produce hybrid electric trucks and truck models using hydrogen and ethanol range extenders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.