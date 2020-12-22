Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2020: HNRG, MAXN, COP, USO, XLE, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly trading lower before markets open Tuesday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipped 0.3%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) declined 1.4%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 2.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices declined $0.86 to $47.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude was down $0.45 per barrel to $50.35 and the natural gas futures were $0.069 higher to $2.774 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) rose nearly 4% after announcing it has received a "positive" ruling in a patent invalidation action filed in China by LONGI Green Energy Technology.

Meanwhile, Hallador Energy (HNRG) slipped more than 1% after regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1 for 10 consecutive business days.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was trading 0.6% lower after making a new oil discovery in production license 891 on the Slagugle prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.