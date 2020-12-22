Energy Sector Update for 12/22/2020: BCEI,COP,AMTX

Energy stocks were adding to their moderate declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 80 cents to $47.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 67 cents to $50.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was unchanged.

In company news, Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) fell 2.6% after Tuesday saying lenders reaffirmed its $260 million senior secured credit facility during their semi-annual redetermination and also reaffirmed $260 million in elected commitments for the oil and natural gas producer. The facility currently is undrawn, Bonanza said.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was 1.6% lower, The energy major late Monday announced a new oil discovery at the Slagugle prospect in the Norwegian Sea containing an estimated 75 million to 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. ConocoPhillips is operator and holds an 80% working interest in the prospect, with Pandion Energy AS owning the remaining working interest.

To the upside, Aemetis (AMTX) raced nearly 29% higher after the renewable-fuels company said its Aemetis Properties Riverbank subsidiary has begun a strategic agreement with Nevo Motors and acquired a 20% stake in the electric vehicle maker. Under terms of the deal, Nevo will use Aemetis' manufacturing facilities and fueling stations as well as its renewable natural gas and electricity to produce hybrid electric trucks and truck models using hydrogen and ethanol range extenders.

