News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2023: TTE, CPG, E, VAL

December 21, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.6% to $73.80 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 0.6% to $79.26 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell 87 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 15, a larger decline than the 82 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 55 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.7% to $2.587 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares rose 1.5%. The company agreed to sell a 25.5% stake in the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland to Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production for 522 million pounds ($689 million).

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) rose 2.1% after the company completed the acquisition of Hammerhead Energy and boosted its 2024 production guidance.

Eni (E) gained 1.8% after the company said Thursday that Energy Infrastructure Partners will invest in Eni's Plenitude renewables unit via a capital increase of up to 700 million euros ($769 million).

Valaris (VAL) said Thursday it exercised its options and acquired two newbuild drillships for $337 million. Its shares added 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
CPG
E
VAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.