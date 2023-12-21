Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2023: TTE, CPG, E, VAL

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.6% to $73.80 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 0.6% to $79.26 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell 87 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 15, a larger decline than the 82 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 55 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.7% to $2.587 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares rose 1.5%. The company agreed to sell a 25.5% stake in the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland to Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production for 522 million pounds ($689 million).

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) rose 2.1% after the company completed the acquisition of Hammerhead Energy and boosted its 2024 production guidance.

Eni (E) gained 1.8% after the company said Thursday that Energy Infrastructure Partners will invest in Eni's Plenitude renewables unit via a capital increase of up to 700 million euros ($769 million).

Valaris (VAL) said Thursday it exercised its options and acquired two newbuild drillships for $337 million. Its shares added 1.6%.

