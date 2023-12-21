Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2023: E, WEC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was inactive recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.8% at $72.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 1.8% to $78.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $2.506 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) was up more than 1.1% after saying Energy Infrastructure Partners will invest in its Plenitude renewables unit via a capital increase of up to 700 million euros ($769 million).

WEC Energy (WEC) said it is planning to raise quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.835 per share in Q1. WEC Energy was advancing 0.6% pre-bell.

