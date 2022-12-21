Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2022: TTE, E, PSX, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

December 21, 2022 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were up nearly 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.1% at $77.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 2.0% to $81.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% higher at $5.487 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said its joint venture with Eni (E) made a new gas discovery at a well located offshore Cyprus. TotalEnergies was recently up nearly 3% while Eni was also up nearly 3%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has agreed to sell the Belle Chasse Terminal facility, located in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, to Harvest Midstream, the privately held midstream services company said. Phillips 66 was recently up 1.7%.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), also known as Petrobras, reported the start of production of the P-71 platform vessel, which has been installed in the Itapu field in the Santos Basin pre-salt area. Petrobras was up 1.1% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
E
PSX
PBR
XLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.