Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2022: PSX,EQNR,EC,BNS,BNS.TO,SMFG,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks continued to trend higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.06 higher at $78.29 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories fell 5.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 16 compared with market forecasts expecting a 2.5-million-barrel decline.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.11 to $82.10 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures added $0.01 to $5.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Phillips 66 (PSX) climbed almost 1% after announcing the sale of its Belle Chasse one-time refinery near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana to privately held Harvest Midstream. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TC Energy (TRP) added 1.5% amid reports it is working to restart its Keystone pipeline late next week following a Dec. 8 rupture in Kansas that released around 14,000 barrels of oil into a nearby creek. The company wants to resume shipments by Dec. 29, unnamed sources told Bloomberg News, although any restart first requires approval by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 2.1% after its Danske Commodities energy-trading subsidiary in Denmark said the energy major provided the unit with 3.5 billion euros ($3.72 billion) in additional funding to bolster its financial position in a volatile energy market and to better respond to higher energy prices.

Ecopetrol (EC) also gained 2.1% after the South American energy company Wednesday said it secured a $1 billion, five-year term loan agreement, with Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) providing $700 million for the new credit facility and the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) contributing the remaining $300 million.

