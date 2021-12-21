Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2021: TTE, BP, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining more than 1% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.08 at $69.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.06 to $72.58 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.01 lower at $3.83 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was climbing past 1% after saying it has reached agreements with Oman's government to sustainably develop the country's natural-gas resources, including the creation of a joint venture and a gas sales deal. Separately, the company launched the largest battery-based energy storage facility in France, located in Dunkirk.

BP (BP), through a US affiliate, has agreed to acquire all outstanding common units of BP Midstream Partners not already owned by the company, representing about 47.8 million common units. BP was up more than 2% recently.

Talos Energy (TALO) was inactive after saying it has completed its semi-annual reserves-based loan redetermination process and increased its liquidity. The oil and gas company's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $950 million.

