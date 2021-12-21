Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2021: HP,RNW,BP

Energy stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.66 to $71.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.45 to $73.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $3.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 6.7% after Piper Sandler increased its price target for the oilfield service company by $4.15 to $25.65 a share and also reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock.

ReNew Power (RNW) added 5.5% on Tuesday after the Indian utility company said it commissioned its new, 300-megawatt SECI-6 solar project, increasing its total operating capacity to 7.4 gigawatts.

BP (BP) climbed 3.2% after announcing its purchase of the equity interests in BP Midstream Partners it didn't already own, with the pipeline company's investors receiving 0.575 of a BP American depository share for each of their BP Midstream units. BP also said it was buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas business through a statutory merger with its Aker BP joint venture in Norway.

