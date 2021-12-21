Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2021: EIX,HP,RNW,BP

Energy stocks extended their recovery from Monday's drubbing, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) this afternoon was up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.0% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1% in late trade, reversing a small midday gain.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.51 higher at $71.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $2.54 to $74.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.04 to $3.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Edison International (EIX) has turned narrowly lower, giving back a 1.4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed Morgan Stanley raising its price target for the California-based electric utility by $4 to $61 a share and also keeping its equal-weight stock rating.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 9.2% after Piper Sandler increased its price target for the oilfield service company by $4.15 to $25.65 a share and also reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock.

ReNew Power (RNW) added 5.5% on Tuesday after the Indian utility company said it commissioned its new, 300-megawatt SECI-6 solar project, increasing its total operating capacity to 7.4 gigawatts.

BP (BP) climbed 3.1% after announcing its purchase of the equity interests in BP Midstream Partners it didn't already own, with the pipeline company's investors receiving 0.575 of a BP American depository share for each of their BP Midstream units. BP also said it was buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas business through a statutory merger with its Aker BP joint venture in Norway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.