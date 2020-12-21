Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2020: FANG, QEP, RDS.A, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.35 at $46.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.30 to $49.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire oil and natural gas producer QEP Resources (QEP) in a $2.2 billion all-stock transaction, including $1.6 billion in debt, the oil and natural gas producers jointly said. Diamondback Energy was more than 7% lower while QEP Resources was slipping past 9% recently.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) was nearly 6% lower as it flagged a potential write down of its oil and gas assets by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion while saying it plans to sell a minority stake in an Australian business for $2.5 billion.

Eni (E) announced a deal to acquire a 70% stake and become operator of the Exploration Block 3 located in the north-west offshore of the United Arab Emirates. Eni was down more than 4% in recent trading.

