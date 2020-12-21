Energy Sector Update for 12/21/2020: CHX,FAMG,QEP,BX,PPIH

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $2.01 cents to $47.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.14 cents to $50.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.2%.

In company news, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) was 2.2% lower after the oilfield services company Monday said it was voluntarily transferring its stock listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange following the market close on Dec. 31. ChampionX will retain its existing ticker symbol when trading resumes on Jan. 4.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) slid 3.6% after Monday announcing two acquisitions worth more than $3 billion and adding about 81,500 acres to its holdings in the Permian Basin in western Texas. In one deal, Diamondback will buy QEP Resources (QEP) for $2.2 billion in stock, and it also will take over Guidon Operating LLC from Blackstone Group's (BX) for around $862 million in cash and stock. QEP Resources was 5.42% lower while Blackstone shares were fractionally lower.

To the upside, Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) rose 1.5% after the pipeline and leak detection company Monday said its backlog has risen to $47.7 million at the end of its Q3 on Oct. 31, up about $1 million compared with its backlog on Jan. 1, 2020. It also reported a Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share, expanding on its $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year while net sales declined 41% year-over-year to $20.3 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

